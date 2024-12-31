PM’s economic reforms package to boost growth, attract investment: Dr Tariq Fazal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Prime Minister’s five-year homegrown economic reform package will strengthen the country, attract investment, promote prosperity, and accelerate national progress, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said Tuesday.

In a statement, he said that economic indicators are improving thanks to the swift actions taken by the incumbent government shortly after assuming office. These measures have improved people’s lives, and Pakistan’s economy is expected to achieve a takeoff soon.

He stated that youth make up 60% of the country’s population and emphasized that the PM’s package would help secure a bright future for them.

In a veiled reference to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he urged people to reject violent politics and focus on the nation’s progress.

He stated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his team are committed to realizing the vision of a prosperous Pakistan inspired by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal into reality.

He urged the nation, especially the youth, to support the prime minister in transforming Pakistan into an Asian Tiger and shaping history.