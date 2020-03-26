Prime Minister's economic relief package was not only appreciated by the business community but the general public of Sargodha has also welcomed the initiative

People have hoped that Prime Minister Imran Khan's economic relief of approximately Rs 1.2 trillion would support the poor and help local industry to offset negative impacts of the corona virus outbreak in the country.

The people of Sargodha district have also appreciated the Prime Minister's economic relief package and said it was a much needed step taken in a critical situation by a prudent leader.

A shopkeeper Akram a resident of Iqbal Colony talking to APP said that the Prime Minister's announcement to reduce prices of petroleum 15 rupees per liter would facilitate the common man.

On that occasion president of trader Union Attiue-ul- Rehaman giving reaction on Prime Minister's economic relief package said that in the current situation this package will provide a lot of relief to the general public and the business community as well. He said that Rs. 100 billion have been earmarked for tax refund to business, exporters and industry and also RS.100 billion were allocated for SME and Agriculture sector.

PMA president Dr. Sikandar Warriach appreciated government's steps to combat with COVID-19; saying, "Prime Minister's relief package is examplery."