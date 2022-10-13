UrduPoint.com

PM's Educational Incentive As Islamia Varsity Announces 'no Fee' For Balochistan, Ex-FATA Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2022 | 02:00 PM

PM's educational incentive as Islamia varsity announces 'no fee' for Balochistan, ex-FATA students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :In line with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's policy of encouraging youth to acquire higher education, Islamia University Bahawalpur has decided to charge no fees and dues from the students belonging to Balochistan and erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (ex-FATA).

The Federal government and Islamia University Bahawalpur each will bear 50 percent of the expenses on account of the education of the students from the two areas, the PM Office said Thursday.

The decision is aimed at promoting national integration and nation-building by facilitating the youth from Balochistan and ex-FATA.

On the directive of PM Sharif, the students expelled from the university have also been restored besides the cancellation of the notices issued to them.

Shehbaz Sharif provided similar incentives to the students during his tenure as Punjab Chief Minister.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister FATA Education Punjab Bahawalpur From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th October 2022

5 hours ago
 Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods ..

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods to flood-hit areas

14 hours ago
 European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of ..

European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of Cuban Doctors in Italy - Repo ..

14 hours ago
 US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Fundi ..

US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Funding of Migrant Flights to Massa ..

14 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting ..

Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money lau ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.