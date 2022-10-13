(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :In line with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's policy of encouraging youth to acquire higher education, Islamia University Bahawalpur has decided to charge no fees and dues from the students belonging to Balochistan and erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (ex-FATA).

The Federal government and Islamia University Bahawalpur each will bear 50 percent of the expenses on account of the education of the students from the two areas, the PM Office said Thursday.

The decision is aimed at promoting national integration and nation-building by facilitating the youth from Balochistan and ex-FATA.

On the directive of PM Sharif, the students expelled from the university have also been restored besides the cancellation of the notices issued to them.

Shehbaz Sharif provided similar incentives to the students during his tenure as Punjab Chief Minister.