PM's Effective Policies Amid Pandemic Lead To Tourism Reopening: Bukhari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

PM's effective policies amid pandemic lead to tourism reopening: Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :National Tourism Coordination board (NTCB) Chairman Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Monday said the reopening of tourism sector became possible due to effective policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan during the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

In a tweet, he said Pakistan was one of the few countries that made fastest recovery during the COVID-19, leading to revival of multiple businesses.

"Pakistan's tourism reopens! We are among the few countries with the fastest rebounds impacting 1000s of businesses," he tweeted with a hash tag of 'PakistanOpensTourism'.

He said opening of tourism relied upon the public's behaviour, urging them to follow the COVID SOPs (standard operating procedures).

"Opening tourism came because of our leader's effective policies," but keeping it open depends on all of us. Follow SOPs & stay safe!," Zulfikar Bukhari, who also holds the portfolio of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, added to his tweet.

