PM's Effective Strategy Helps In Restoring Business Activities: Aleem Khan

Fri 07th August 2020 | 10:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Friday said that effective strategy of Prime Minister Imran Khan helped in restoring business activities in the country in short period of time.

According to official sources here, he said that success of soft lockdown policy had been acknowledged at international level as well.

He said that restoration of business activities would help strengthen country's economy.

He urged the people to keep following standard operating procedures (SOPs) to stay safe from COVID-19 as negligence in this regard could create problems.

The Senior Minister lauded the services of Health department, doctors, nurses, law enforcement agencies and all those who performed their duties on front foot in coronavirus situation to keep others safe from the virus.

