ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan's efforts against Islamophobia at International level had started yielding results.

In a tweet, he lauded Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for condemning Islamophobia and expressing plan to appoint a special representative to combat the scourge.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin had called for delinking freedom of expression with blasphemy, he added.