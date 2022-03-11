UrduPoint.com

PM's Efforts Enable Overseas Pakistanis To Join National Politics: Dr Abdullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2022 | 04:40 PM

PM's efforts enable Overseas Pakistanis to join national politics: Dr Abdullah

Secretary Office of International Chapters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Dr Abdullah Riar on Friday hailed the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the welfare and development of Pakistani expatriates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Secretary Office of International Chapters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Dr Abdullah Riar on Friday hailed the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the welfare and development of Pakistani expatriates.

Addressing a media conference, he said the incumbent government has taken milestone steps for the welfare and development of expatriates in the history of the country.

He said that Overseas Pakistanis were holding an international convention of expatriates here from March 13 to 15, where the main purpose of this event was to appreciate the meritorious efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that a series of projects and schemes were launched for the betterment of the Overseas Pakistanis and their dependent in different sectors including Sohni Dharti, schemes of Modern Luxury Apartments, Roshan Digital Account, Prime Minister's Performance Delivery Unit, Call Sarzameen, Naya Pakistan Calling Project, Visit Pakistan, internship, Complaint Cell, Ambulance Service, Investment Facilities Centre, Reintegration of Returnee Migrant Workers and Foreign Exchange Remittance Card.

Dr Abdullah revealed that 5% population of the country was living abroad and sending over US$30 billion remittances to the country which was playing a backbone role in the national economy. Prime Minister has restored the dignity of green passport across the globe and first time in the national politics expatriates could participate due to the great efforts of the current regime.

He also underlined and appreciated the steps of the government including health card, loan without interest, receiving power of attorney for expatriates. The international community had acknowledged the smart lockdown policies and revival of industrial sector despite drastic impact of COVID-19.

