PM's Efforts For Economic Stability Yielding Better Results: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan

PM's efforts for economic stability yielding better results: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the stability of national economy were yielding better results

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the stability of national economy were yielding better results.

Official sources here on Saturday, Aleem Khan said the world would see Pakistan as a strong economy in coming days, adding that cut in interest rate would yield positive results on country's economy.

The senior minister said that people would benefit from the reduction in inflation.

He said the Prime Minister would soon announce a big assistance package for providing relief to small business class, adding that theinitiative would definitely benefit to common man.

Abdul Aleem Khan said, "It is a time to serve people rather doing politics."

Your Thoughts and Comments

