(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's efforts for clean and green Pakistan were being acknowledged all over the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's efforts for clean and green Pakistan were being acknowledged all over the world.

People belonging to all segment of society are participating in the tree plantation movement launched by PM to improve environment of Pakistan, he said while talking to ptv.

The PM was receiving appreciation from international organizations for playing effective role in addressing issues of environment in the country, he added.

Billion Tsunami tree drive had already begun, he said adding that doors of "Green Diplomacy" also started today after the inauguration of Miyawaki forest near Saggian.

"Every common man is part of the campaign launched by PM to make Pakistan Clean and Green, " he said.