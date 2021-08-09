UrduPoint.com

PM's Efforts For Green Environment Being Acknowledged Globally: Farrukh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 08:18 PM

PM's efforts for green environment being acknowledged globally: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's efforts for clean and green Pakistan were being acknowledged all over the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's efforts for clean and green Pakistan were being acknowledged all over the world.

People belonging to all segment of society are participating in the tree plantation movement launched by PM to improve environment of Pakistan, he said while talking to ptv.

The PM was receiving appreciation from international organizations for playing effective role in addressing issues of environment in the country, he added.

Billion Tsunami tree drive had already begun, he said adding that doors of "Green Diplomacy" also started today after the inauguration of Miyawaki forest near Saggian.

"Every common man is part of the campaign launched by PM to make Pakistan Clean and Green, " he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Tsunami Prime Minister World Man All From PTV

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE’s leadership, p ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE’s leadership, people on Hijri New Year

4 minutes ago
 Air Arabia reports first half 2021 net profit of A ..

Air Arabia reports first half 2021 net profit of AED 44 million

34 minutes ago
 Plantation drive held at GGCW

Plantation drive held at GGCW

26 seconds ago
 NATO to Help Lithuania Bolster Border Security Ami ..

NATO to Help Lithuania Bolster Border Security Amid Migrant Influx - Stoltenberg

28 seconds ago
 IIUI to bring more foreign teachers at campus: Dr ..

IIUI to bring more foreign teachers at campus: Dr Hathal

30 seconds ago
 SAU management reschedules examinations

SAU management reschedules examinations

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.