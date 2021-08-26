UrduPoint.com

PM's Efforts Lauded In Resolution Submitted To Provincial Assembly

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Sindh Saeed Afridi submitted a resolution to the Provincial Assembly (PA) of Sindh while appreciating Prime Minister Imran Khan for his efforts to represent Muslim Ummah and performance of the federal government

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Sindh Saeed Afridi submitted a resolution to the Provincial Assembly (PA) of Sindh while appreciating Prime Minister Imran Khan for his efforts to represent Muslim Ummah and performance of the Federal government.

The resolution lauded the efforts of PM Imran Khan.

Lawmaker Saeed Afridi said that the Prime Minister raised Kashmir and Palestine issues at international level.

Saeed Afridi said that the Prime Minister have provided relief to the marginalized sections of the society by introducing various packages.

He said that the poor were given the opportunity to avail interest-free loans.

He also appreciated promotion of tourism, Kamyab jawan scheme, foreign policy and uniform education system.

