ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on Wednesday said the long standing regional dispute of Indian Held Kashmir has compelled the government to take all the necessary measures to re-highlight the issue on all international fora as Prime Minister Imran Khan was effectively raising the issue before the world leaders.

Talking to a private news channel, he said prime minister Imran Khan yet again forcefully conveyed the stance of Pakistan regarding refugee population and warns the global community of big refugee crises in the region as Pakistan has been hosting over three million Afghan refugees for decades.

"PTI's led government is taking bold and all necessary steps to resolve the long-standing issue as it is vital for region," he stated.

He urged the developed countries should intervene to resolve conflicts among different countries in order to overcome refugee crises, adding, International community must ensure the safety for refugees.

He further said the international community was well aware of the severe impact that large scale refugee populations can have on the social, economic and political life of host developing countries.

He hailed the efforts of PM Imran Khan for resolving the issue said due to the ongoing worst situation the millions of Indian Muslims could flee from India but due to the imposed curfew in IOK and India's new citizenship law, will definitely bring regional crises.