ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Bait-UL-Mal Managing Director Aon Abbas Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched the "largest ever needs-based" Ehsaas Mobile Langar project which is providing more than 1,000 free meals to the poor in twin cities.

Talking to ptv news, he said Zero hunger initiative and universal health coverage for all citizens were the two public welfare projects that PM Imran Khan announced as his New Year's resolutions, adding, Prime Minister Imran Khan was persistently working to make Pakistan a true welfare state following the vision of Father of the Nation, Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said PBM mobile trucks or vans carry food on daily basis visiting localities of the poor and laborers to ensure that the free meals reach the deserving on the directives of PM Imran Khan.

He said government initially started this program for Rawalpindi and Islamabad, which would help the government learn about the issues and problems, and will improve it before its extension to other cities.

He said philanthropists in the country can also participate in program, adding, they can sign a contract with Bait Ul Mall and this pilot project in the twin cities would help us for winning the trust of donors towards its extension across Pakistan.

He said program was aimed at providing two times hygienically packed food lunch and dinner to the needy individuals through real-time mobile kitchens in urban and rural areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, adding, Langar project' would set new examples for other nations.

He also explained that at present two Ehsaas food trucks were serving free quality cooked food at various points across the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, including hospitals, bus stations and other public places with utmost dignity.

The meals were cooked, stored and distributed from the truck kitchen and around 500 uncooked food material were also put inside the mobile kitchen which can be cooked further in emergency need, he added.

He said government own-self serving the poor within its resources but if donors are interested they can donate.

