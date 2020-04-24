Provincial Minister for Information and Colonies, Faiz Ul Hassan Chohan has said Rs 2.7 billion has been collected that under Ehsaas Telethon

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Information and Colonies, Faiz Ul Hassan Chohan has said Rs 2.7 billion has been collected that under Ehsaas Telethon.

According to a statement, the Minister said that this is a living proof of the people's trust in Prime Minister Imran Khan as the entire nation is taking part in the battle against the infection. "No single government can battle the pandemic Coronavirus. The entire nation needs to join hands to fight this virus, keeping in mind the times that are ahead," he said.

He said the PTI government announced massive historic relief package for poor families with an objective to reduce miseries of the masses amid a lock down imposed to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

He said in the last two weeks, about Rs. 68 billion has been distributed to needy families through the Ehsas Emergency Cash Program while 5.74 million families have so far benefited from the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program.

He said that the role of the Ulema is paramount in the implementation of the Government Code of Conduct during Ramazan and appealed the people to take care of the rules and regulations laid down by the government during their worship.