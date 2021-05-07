(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Politicians and intellectuals have welcomed the electoral reforms initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan saying all parties should move forward with the consultation process in order to strengthen democracy and end the rigging-rhetoric witnessed after every election.

All political parties should support such reforms that have far reaching impact in strengthening democracy and shut the possibilities of any wrongdoing, they said.

Talking to APP, PTI MNA Ahmad Hussain Dehar said the prime minister wanted to introduce reforms including electronic voting machines (EVMs) that could boost the confidence of the people and their representatives in the election process.

The government was sincere not only in the electoral reforms but also the reforms which were needed to improve departments' performance, he added.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was making tireless efforts, which had now started bearing fruit with improvement visible in all sectors.

He recalled that the government wanted the Senate elections by show of hands but the opposition opposed it.

Dehar appealed to the opposition parties to support the government in its efforts to bring about electoral reforms so that no one could repeat the rigging accusations in the next elections.

Noted intellectual and educationist Dr Anwaar Ahmad said the reforms were mandatory for any society or institution to move forward with time and changing requirements.

However, it happened only when all the parties had trust in the system. He opined no party refused reforms in the electoral process, but they seemed to have lack of harmony and trust, which should be addressed.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan, being an impressive and accomplished personality, should take the lead and himself contact leadership of all the political parties on the matter. The opposition leadership would stand exposed before the people if they did not heed to his initiative, he added.

Dr Anwaar said technology intervention like EVMs was also an important part of the electoral reforms, but the political leadership needed to change their attitude to move forward with the process in a better way.

Punjab Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said that government was sincere in introducing electoral reforms, with all parties including opposition on board. However, he lamented, the parties which had benefitted unduly from the old system, were reluctant to support the reforms.

He said the PM wanted to introduce such reforms that could strengthen democracy, and give right of vote to the expatriate Pakistanis. He urged the opposition parties to support the process of electoral reforms.