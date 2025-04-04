PM’s electricity reduction package positive sign for power consumers, industry: Khawaja

President Pakistan Business Forum Khawaja Mehboob-ur-Rehman on Friday termed Prime Minister Shehabaz Sharif’s electricity reduction package positive sign for power consumers and industry of country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) President Pakistan business Forum Khawaja Mehboob-ur-Rehman on Friday termed Prime Minister Shehabaz Sharif’s electricity reduction package positive sign for power consumers and industry of country.

He said that this initiative would provide considerable relief to agriculture and industry, we hope that after a few months, more good news would be received from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on electricity rates, The Pakistan Business Forum further said that unnecessary surcharges from electricity bills should also be completely eliminated.

He further said that to increase exports, the rupee also needs to be strengthened, at present, the rupee also has room to strengthen by up to Rs20, we also welcome the Prime Minister’s announcement to privatize discos. He said that the privatization of discos would stop theft of Rs600 billion, the sale of juncos would bring Rs9 billion to the national exchequer.

He said that the government sold the closed juncos, now the traders should come forward, we have to work to increase production. Chairman Balochistan Pakistan Business Forum and former President FPCCI Dawood Khan Achakzai said that this step would not only reduce the financial pressure on the people but would also provide significant boost to the industries by reducing the cost of production.

He said that this would increase the competitiveness of local industries, promote exports and help in overall economic development. The PBF leadership has always urged the government to continue introducing business-friendly policies that would contribute to economic growth and sustainability, and now, investment in the industry would also be increased.