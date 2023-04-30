ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :The country's energy conservation plan is witnessing the successful implementation of energy-efficient measures that aim at judicious utilization of national resources.

Launched by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif this January, the multi-pronged plan focuses on steps including austerity in the usage of electricity and fuel besides utilization of alternative modes such as solar technology and electric vehicles.

Through the plan, the government is encouraging the nation to amend its behavioural patterns by shunning the culture of wasting national resources.

The departments of the Federal government have started implementing the official notification of avoiding unnecessary usage of electricity. The step will help ensure a 30 percent reduction in the usage of energy.

According to official estimates, the country consumed 29,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity last summer and 12,000 MW in the winter. Further 17,000 MW was used in summer including 5,300 MW due to air-conditioners and 12,000 MW by fans.

To cut power consumption, the government has chalked out a programme which introduces the use of energy-efficient fans. An additional duty will be imposed on inefficient electric fans and their production will halt from July 1, 2023.

The use of energy-efficient fans will help save Rs 15 billion annually as they consume 40 to 60 watts of electricity compared to the ones with dated technology that consume 120 to 130 watts.

After February 1st, the production of incandescent bulbs has also been stopped with a duty imposed on them. The step will save Rs 23 billion annually.

Also, reforms have been introduced in the by-laws of housing societies and building codes to ensure energy-efficient infrastructure.

The installation of conical baffles in geysers within a period of one year has been made mandatory. The baffle provides cost-intensive heating for warm water as it traps heat using less energy. The step is expected to save Rs 92 billion per year.

Reducing the illumination of street lights by 50 percent of their capacity will save Rs 4 billion per year.

The government has started importing electric bikes and is in negotiation with motorcycle manufacturing companies for the local production of e-bikes. The motorcycles that run on petrol will slowly be phased out. This will save Rs 86 billion from the national exchequer.

PM Sharif's 10,000 megawatts solar energy project aims at reducing the import bill of costly diesel and furnace oil. Under the project, the electricity is being supplied to government buildings, tube wells operating on electricity and diesel, and domestic consumers with low consumption.

As per official data, the solarisation of 671 buildings is in progress. Another 600 buildings under the education Ministry are also in the process of solarisation.

Over 150,000 industrial and commercial consumers are being shifted to Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) System by June to control power pilferage by ensuring round-the-clock monitoring of metres.

The bidding process for installing 1-4MW solar micro-grid stations in rural areas is also on the cards as the government has already waived sales tax and duties on the purchase of solar panels.

This March, the government launched the Planet Champs application to protect mother earth by raising awareness among the children on climate, water, and energy conservation as well as on proper disposal of waste.

In line with the vision of PM Shehbaz Sharif, the application aims at creating awareness among the young generation about global issues like climate change, water scarcity, and energy shortage.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is running a campaign on electronic and print media as well as social media to create awareness among the public about the measures being taken under the austerity plan.

The ongoing comprehensive campaign is creating awareness among consumers on energy conservation and advises them to save energy resources.