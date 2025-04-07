PM’s envoy urges stronger ties with Afghanistan amid TTP, refugee crisis

Special Representative to the Prime Minister, on Afghan Affairs Sadiq Khan, on Monday highlighted the historically troubled ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan and underscored the importance of enhancing bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Special Representative to the Prime Minister, on Afghan Affairs Sadiq Khan, on Monday highlighted the historically troubled ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan and underscored the importance of enhancing bilateral relations.

Addressing a seminar titled “Holistic Appraisal of the Security and Governance Challenges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”hosted by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI), he said Afghans perceive that Pakistan's military and politicians hold significant influence over the country's Afghanistan policy.

Sadiq Khan noted that Iran has deported 1.5 million Afghan refugees this year, while Pakistan has also repatriated several thousand, citing their undocumented status as the reason.

The recent deportation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan has sparked widespread controversy.

He said The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is a major point of contention between Pakistan and Afghanistan, with both countries struggling to address the issue. The Taliban has control over 44,000 villages in Afghanistan.Only Afghan forces are allowed to carry arms, with restrictions in place for civilians.

The Taliban’s supreme leader, Amir al-Mominin, has banned civilians from carrying weapons. However, reports indicate that TTP militants continue to move freely in Afghanistan with arms—a clear violation of the Taliban leader’s decree.

