Open Menu

PM’s Envoy Urges Stronger Ties With Afghanistan Amid TTP, Refugee Crisis

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2025 | 08:10 PM

PM’s envoy urges stronger ties with Afghanistan amid TTP, refugee crisis

Special Representative to the Prime Minister, on Afghan Affairs Sadiq Khan, on Monday highlighted the historically troubled ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan and underscored the importance of enhancing bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Special Representative to the Prime Minister, on Afghan Affairs Sadiq Khan, on Monday highlighted the historically troubled ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan and underscored the importance of enhancing bilateral relations.

Addressing a seminar titled “Holistic Appraisal of the Security and Governance Challenges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”hosted by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI), he said Afghans perceive that Pakistan's military and politicians hold significant influence over the country's Afghanistan policy.

Sadiq Khan noted that Iran has deported 1.5 million Afghan refugees this year, while Pakistan has also repatriated several thousand, citing their undocumented status as the reason.

The recent deportation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan has sparked widespread controversy.

He said The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is a major point of contention between Pakistan and Afghanistan, with both countries struggling to address the issue. The Taliban has control over 44,000 villages in Afghanistan.Only Afghan forces are allowed to carry arms, with restrictions in place for civilians.

The Taliban’s supreme leader, Amir al-Mominin, has banned civilians from carrying weapons. However, reports indicate that TTP militants continue to move freely in Afghanistan with arms—a clear violation of the Taliban leader’s decree.

APP/szm-hin

Recent Stories

At heart of disaster: UAE efforts deeply appreciat ..

At heart of disaster: UAE efforts deeply appreciated by people of Myanmar

11 minutes ago
 Experts urge strategic pivot, diversified trade ap ..

Experts urge strategic pivot, diversified trade approach as 29% U.S. tariff thre ..

1 minute ago
 Minor boy killed in road accident

Minor boy killed in road accident

1 minute ago
 DC reviews progress on under construction dialysis ..

DC reviews progress on under construction dialysis center

1 minute ago
 PM’s envoy urges stronger ties with Afghanistan ..

PM’s envoy urges stronger ties with Afghanistan amid TTP, refugee crisis

1 minute ago
 NA offers Fateha for mother of COAS, others

NA offers Fateha for mother of COAS, others

1 minute ago
FNC, Uzbek Senate discuss parliamentary cooperatio ..

FNC, Uzbek Senate discuss parliamentary cooperation

41 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates 4th Sharjah Bookselle ..

Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates 4th Sharjah Booksellers Conference

41 minutes ago
 EtihadWE drives transformation under UAE’s Zero ..

EtihadWE drives transformation under UAE’s Zero Government Bureaucracy Program ..

56 minutes ago
 EDGE Group’s Beacon Red, Presight AI forge strat ..

EDGE Group’s Beacon Red, Presight AI forge strategic partnership to advance AI ..

56 minutes ago
 Inaugural Challenge Sir Bani Yas Triathlon conclud ..

Inaugural Challenge Sir Bani Yas Triathlon concludes in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Dubai International Aquatics Championships attract ..

Dubai International Aquatics Championships attract 380 athletes for open water s ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan