“PM’s Executive Order Has Been Sent To Parliament Over Matter Of Extension," Says Firdous Ashiq Awan

Firdous Ashiq Awan hopes that the opposition parties will play their role for respect and dignity of national security institutions.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 2nd, 2020) While referring to the bill regarding extension in tenure of Army Chief, Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan urged the opposition parties to play their role for dignity and respect of the national security institutions.

“The executive order of the Prime Minister has been sent to the parliament and I hope the parliament will resolve this issue for the future to come,” said Firdous Ashiq Awan. She said the institutions of national security sacrificed a lot for the security of the nation.

She expressed these views while addressing a press conference here in Islamabad.

She pointed out that the government is making efforts to ensure “easy investment” for business in Pakistan.

“Pakistan is changing now and its position is getting strong in the region,” said Firdous Ashiq Awan while addressing a press conference in Islamabad here on Thursday. She stated the government was taking steps to ensure smooth ways for “easy investment” for “easy business” in Pakistan.

“We are welcoming foreign investment with open heart,” she further stated. She said that 2020 will be the year of public welfare and the government would take steps to benefit the common citizens. Pakistan, she said, was going to the right direction. She also lauded the role of Overseas Pakistanis saying that they are committed to make Pakistan prosper.

She further said that meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and UAE Crown Prince Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan.