PM's Flood Operations: 24/7 Maintenance Work In Progress By NHA, Power Division

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2022 | 10:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :On special instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the work on restoration of power supply and road network to the flood-affected areas is in full swing.

In a statement issued by the PM Office on Tuesday, the prime minister is personally monitoring the restoration work in flood-hit areas while a report in this regard was being submitted to him on daily basis.

On the instructions of the prime minister, the National Highway Authority and the Power Division are working day and night on the maintenance work. The traffic on the operational sections of Gwadar-Ratodero Motorway M8 has been restored while landslide debris has been cleared up from the M8 Wango Hills location.

With the restoration of M8 Motorway, the traffic has been restored for Gwadar, Awaran, Khuzdar and Ratodero.

For the convenience of commuters, the M8 Motorway section has been opened one-way.In Timargarh, the 132 KV Bajaur transmission line has been restored and the routine power supply is operational to Bajaur and Munda grid stations.

The Bhan Saeedabad area is being supplied with electricity from an alternative source.

The Wara area is being provided power supply from the Qambar grid station.

