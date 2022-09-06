UrduPoint.com

PM's Flood Operations: Power Supply To Swat's Two Collapsed Towers Restored

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2022 | 03:20 PM

PM's flood operations: Power supply to Swat's two collapsed towers restored

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :On special instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the work on restoration of power supply to the flood-affected areas is in full swing.

In a statement issued by the PM Office on Tuesday, the prime minister is personally monitoring the restoration work on power supply to flood-hit areas, while a report in this regard was being submitted to him on daily basis.The power supply to the two electricity towers of Swat Line in Matta, which had collapsed due to floods, has been restored.

The 132 KV Matta Grid Station of Peshawar Electric Supply has been made operational which has restored electricity to a large area of Swat.The power supply to the Tank-Jandola Line of the Tribal Areas Electric Supply has been restored.After the clearance of Bajaur Line in Timergirah, the power supply from Munda and Bajaur Grids has been restored, while the work is in progress on Madian Grid Station.The restoration of electricity at 66 KV Garhi Khairu Station has resulted in provision of power to a large area of Jacobabad.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Peshawar Prime Minister Electricity Swat Progress Jacobabad From

Recent Stories

Imran reacts to PDM's criticism over his Faisalaba ..

Imran reacts to PDM's criticism over his Faisalabad speech

39 minutes ago
 Laal Singh Chaddha to be released on Netflix

Laal Singh Chaddha to be released on Netflix

2 hours ago
 Pakistan supports China's efforts for socio-econom ..

Pakistan supports China's efforts for socio-economic development in Xinjiang: FO

3 hours ago
 Nation observes Defense, Martyres'Day today

Nation observes Defense, Martyres'Day today

4 hours ago
 Army officer, four soldier martyred in North Wazir ..

Army officer, four soldier martyred in North Waziristan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.