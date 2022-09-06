(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :On special instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the work on restoration of power supply to the flood-affected areas is in full swing.

In a statement issued by the PM Office on Tuesday, the prime minister is personally monitoring the restoration work on power supply to flood-hit areas, while a report in this regard was being submitted to him on daily basis.The power supply to the two electricity towers of Swat Line in Matta, which had collapsed due to floods, has been restored.

The 132 KV Matta Grid Station of Peshawar Electric Supply has been made operational which has restored electricity to a large area of Swat.The power supply to the Tank-Jandola Line of the Tribal Areas Electric Supply has been restored.After the clearance of Bajaur Line in Timergirah, the power supply from Munda and Bajaur Grids has been restored, while the work is in progress on Madian Grid Station.The restoration of electricity at 66 KV Garhi Khairu Station has resulted in provision of power to a large area of Jacobabad.