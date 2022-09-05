(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :On the special instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the work on restoration of electricity in flood-affected areas continues on an emergency basis with restoration of the National Transmission and Dispatch Company's Dadu-Khuzdar transmission line.

The PM Office in a statement on Monday said the prime minister was personally monitoring the restoration of power supply and a report was being submitted to him on a daily basis.

With the restoration of Dadu-Khuzdar transmission line, the electricity supply has been restored to a large part of flood-affected Central Balochistan.

The restoration work on the Sibi to Quetta transmission line, whose 10 towers had collapsed due to flood water, is expected to be completed by September 10. The maintenance work is also in progress on the transmission line from Sibi to Machh.