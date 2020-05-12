UrduPoint.com
PM's Focal Person For Corona Philanthropy Drive Appreciates NBP Workers For Their Voluntary Contribution

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 03:08 PM

PM's Focal Person for Corona Philanthropy Drive appreciates NBP workers for their voluntary contribution

Khurshid Alam, the focal person for Prime Minister's Corona Philanthropy Drive has appreciated the National Bank of Pakistan management and employees for voluntarily contributing their one day basic salary, worth Rs. 20 million, to the PM's COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund -2020

In his tweet, he said NBP's gesture for donating a generous amount to the PM's COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund - 2020 for those who have been left financially vulnerable and also to support the country in its fight against the global pandemic was highly appreciable .

It was mentioned that this contribution was besides NBP's corporate donation of Rs.80 million being distributed under its CSR program, for the people affected by COVID-19, across the country.

