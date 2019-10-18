PM’s focal person on polio Baber Ata bin Ata resigns

(@fidahassanain)

The focal person resigned from the job purely on the grounds of personal reasons.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-18th Oct, 2019) Baber bin Ata, the prime minister’s focal person for Polio eradication reigned from his post, reports said.

In a tweet, Babar disclosed about his decision saying that he was relieving his official duties due to personal reasons regarding his family.

“I got a good chance to work with the best minds of the world as focal person on polio,” said Baber Bin Ata. Babar sent his resignation directly to the Prime Minister office writing that he believed that he had done his mission that was given to him and now was submitting his resignation to give time to his father.

“Being the only son of their parents I had not been able to concentrate on the health of my ailing father,” wrote Babr bin Ata while citing reasons behind leaving his job as focal person.

“I don’t want to live life regretting that why I could failed to look after my parents when they needed me” he further wrote.

He said he was leaving his job to t hood hand and hoped that the mission would be successful at the end.

Baber also mentioned his efforts he had done for polio eradication mission saying that “I made possible efforts to create an environment where polio eradication would be the top priority,”. He pointed out that soon, a centre would be establish to facilitate the public about questions about vaccine and it would be open for 24/7. He also stated that Perception Management Initiative was also on the card at the end of this ongoing month and it would be a game changer.

Babar Ata said that now Pakistan was at this position where it could finally eradicate polio.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan is still making efforts to eradicate polio from the country across the globe as all others countries have overcome the epidemic.