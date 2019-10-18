UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM’s Focal Person On Polio Baber Ata Bin Ata Resigns

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 43 seconds ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 03:14 PM

PM’s focal person on polio Baber Ata bin Ata resigns

The focal person resigned from the job purely on the grounds of personal reasons.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-18th Oct, 2019) Baber bin Ata, the prime minister’s focal person for Polio eradication reigned from his post, reports said.

In a tweet, Babar disclosed about his decision saying that he was relieving his official duties due to personal reasons regarding his family.

“I got a good chance to work with the best minds of the world as focal person on polio,” said Baber Bin Ata. Babar sent his resignation directly to the Prime Minister office writing that he believed that he had done his mission that was given to him and now was submitting his resignation to give time to his father.

“Being the only son of their parents I had not been able to concentrate on the health of my ailing father,” wrote Babr bin Ata while citing reasons behind leaving his job as focal person.

“I don’t want to live life regretting that why I could failed to look after my parents when they needed me” he further wrote.

He said he was leaving his job to t hood hand and hoped that the mission would be successful at the end.

Baber also mentioned his efforts he had done for polio eradication mission saying that “I made possible efforts to create an environment where polio eradication would be the top priority,”. He pointed out that soon, a centre would be establish to facilitate the public about questions about vaccine and it would be open for 24/7. He also stated that Perception Management Initiative was also on the card at the end of this ongoing month and it would be a game changer.

Babar Ata said that now Pakistan was at this position where it could finally eradicate polio.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan is still making efforts to eradicate polio from the country across the globe as all others countries have overcome the epidemic.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Polio Job May Post Family All From Best Top

Recent Stories

Another 19 Protesters Detained in Catalonia Overni ..

3 minutes ago

Azhar Ali appointed Test and Babar Azam T20I capta ..

8 minutes ago

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) arrest lady smuggler wi ..

3 minutes ago

Mickelson impossible: Lefty almost aces 353-yard p ..

3 minutes ago

France's lottery monopoly takes first step towards ..

8 minutes ago

COMSTECH announces awards to recognize contributio ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.