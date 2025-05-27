PM’s Focal Person on Polio meets KP Chief Secretary to discuss eradication efforts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Prime Minister's Focal Person for Polio Eradication, Ayesha Raza Farooq on Tuesday held a meeting with Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah, to discuss ongoing efforts to eliminate polio from the province.

The meeting was also attended by National Emergency Operations Center Coordinator Anwar ul Haq, EOC KP Provincial Coordinator Shafiullah Khan, and other relevant officials.

The participants reviewed the current polio situation in the province, outcomes of ongoing campaigns, and the challenges being faced.

Detailed discussions were held on improving campaign strategies, enhancing coordination, and expanding outreach efforts.

Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah assured the full support of the provincial government for polio eradication and emphasized that people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are fully committed to making the province polio-free.