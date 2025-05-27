Open Menu

PM’s Focal Person On Polio Meets KP Chief Secretary To Discuss Eradication Efforts

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2025 | 06:20 PM

PM’s Focal Person on Polio meets KP Chief Secretary to discuss eradication efforts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Prime Minister's Focal Person for Polio Eradication, Ayesha Raza Farooq on Tuesday held a meeting with Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah, to discuss ongoing efforts to eliminate polio from the province.

The meeting was also attended by National Emergency Operations Center Coordinator Anwar ul Haq, EOC KP Provincial Coordinator Shafiullah Khan, and other relevant officials.

The participants reviewed the current polio situation in the province, outcomes of ongoing campaigns, and the challenges being faced.

Detailed discussions were held on improving campaign strategies, enhancing coordination, and expanding outreach efforts.

Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah assured the full support of the provincial government for polio eradication and emphasized that people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are fully committed to making the province polio-free.

Recent Stories

Restoration of Kuwaiti visas for the Pakistani com ..

Restoration of Kuwaiti visas for the Pakistani community after 19 years is a tes ..

2 minutes ago
 First Instance Body grants AFC Licence to 14 clubs

First Instance Body grants AFC Licence to 14 clubs

7 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr attends luncheon hosted by Malaysian ..

Saud bin Saqr attends luncheon hosted by Malaysian King

21 minutes ago
 President of Paraguay meets Nahyan bin Mubarak in ..

President of Paraguay meets Nahyan bin Mubarak in Abu Dhabi, discusses prospects ..

36 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

36 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of EIA Board of D ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of EIA Board of Directors

47 minutes ago
On behalf of UAE President, Saud bin Saqr particip ..

On behalf of UAE President, Saud bin Saqr participates in ASEAN–GCC–China Su ..

48 minutes ago
 Arab Media Summit highlights role of professional ..

Arab Media Summit highlights role of professional journalism in addressing conte ..

48 minutes ago
 TAQA Distribution, EMSTEEL to explore utilities fr ..

TAQA Distribution, EMSTEEL to explore utilities framework, solutions for Abu Dha ..

48 minutes ago
 On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler participates ..

On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler participates in ASEAN-GCC Summit in Malays ..

48 minutes ago
 UAE U21 National Team wins 10 medals at 9th Asian ..

UAE U21 National Team wins 10 medals at 9th Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship

48 minutes ago
 Global CCCM Cluster condemns attacks on displaceme ..

Global CCCM Cluster condemns attacks on displacement sites in Gaza

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan