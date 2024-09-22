ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) The Prime Minister's Focal Person for the Polio Eradication Programme Ayesha Raza Farooq Sunday announced that two nationwide polio vaccination drives are scheduled to take place in October and December this year to immunize millions of children across Pakistan, particularly in high-risk areas.

Talking to ptv news channel, she reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to eradicating polio, pledging to leave no child behind in the country's vaccination efforts.

As Pakistan gears up for dual nationwide polio vaccination campaigns in October and December, she added.

She issued a clarion call for collective action against polio as Pakistan confronts an unprecedented rise in cases, underscoring the need for swift and decisive action.

Ayesha Raza Farooq highlighted the government's efforts to enhance community engagement and awareness, a crucial component of Pakistan's polio eradication strategy.

She said it is a dire warning at a critical juncture and emphasized the imperative of collective action to safeguard Pakistan's future generations from the debilitating disease.

In a call to action, she rallied parents, teachers, religious scholars and media representatives to join forces to combat the alarming rise of polio cases, adding, religious scholars can help dispel misconceptions about vaccines

The government has reaffirmed its commitment to eradicating polio, allocating substantial resources to vaccination campaigns and healthcare infrastructure development, he added.

She said the government, in collaboration with Federal units, is implementing a multi-faceted strategy to eradicate polio, adding that this includes strengthening vaccination campaigns that will enhance surveillance and engaging communities to promote vaccine acceptance.

Door-to-door campaigns and permanent transit points have been established to ensure every child is vaccinated, particularly in high-risk areas, she mentioned.

Additionally, efforts are being made to address misconceptions and misinformation that have led to vaccine hesitancy in some communities, she added.