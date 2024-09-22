PM's Focal Person Vows To Leave No Child Behind In Polio Vaccination Efforts
Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2024 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) The Prime Minister's Focal Person for the Polio Eradication Programme Ayesha Raza Farooq Sunday announced that two nationwide polio vaccination drives are scheduled to take place in October and December this year to immunize millions of children across Pakistan, particularly in high-risk areas.
Talking to ptv news channel, she reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to eradicating polio, pledging to leave no child behind in the country's vaccination efforts.
As Pakistan gears up for dual nationwide polio vaccination campaigns in October and December, she added.
She issued a clarion call for collective action against polio as Pakistan confronts an unprecedented rise in cases, underscoring the need for swift and decisive action.
Ayesha Raza Farooq highlighted the government's efforts to enhance community engagement and awareness, a crucial component of Pakistan's polio eradication strategy.
She said it is a dire warning at a critical juncture and emphasized the imperative of collective action to safeguard Pakistan's future generations from the debilitating disease.
In a call to action, she rallied parents, teachers, religious scholars and media representatives to join forces to combat the alarming rise of polio cases, adding, religious scholars can help dispel misconceptions about vaccines
The government has reaffirmed its commitment to eradicating polio, allocating substantial resources to vaccination campaigns and healthcare infrastructure development, he added.
She said the government, in collaboration with Federal units, is implementing a multi-faceted strategy to eradicate polio, adding that this includes strengthening vaccination campaigns that will enhance surveillance and engaging communities to promote vaccine acceptance.
Door-to-door campaigns and permanent transit points have been established to ensure every child is vaccinated, particularly in high-risk areas, she mentioned.
Additionally, efforts are being made to address misconceptions and misinformation that have led to vaccine hesitancy in some communities, she added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024
KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM Shehbaz to address 193-member UN General Assembly on Sep 2732 minutes ago
-
Two killed in motorcycle-trawler collision in Kashmore42 minutes ago
-
Embassy facilitating repatriation of deceased Pakistani student's body: FO52 minutes ago
-
PPP struggling for country's stability: Sardar Buland10 hours ago
-
DC orders action against PTI for violating NOC11 hours ago
-
Iraqi Ambassador calls on PRCS Chairman11 hours ago
-
Death anniversary of renowned singer Tufail Niazi observed11 hours ago
-
Hot, humid weather forecast11 hours ago
-
World peace Day observed11 hours ago
-
KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna11 hours ago
-
Book Launching ceremony at Besant Hall postponed11 hours ago
-
Kashmiri diaspora community protests in Geneva, demands UN intervention against human rights abuses11 hours ago