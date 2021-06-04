RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Vice-Chairman, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi, Malik Abid Hussain Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's full focus on global warming and environmental pollution was a reflection of the thinking of a true world leader.

He made these remarks while talking to the public and staff members of the parks during his visit to Allama Iqbal Park, Murree Road and Rawal Park, Rawal Road.

"We will leave no stone unturned to make the PM's 10 billion tree tsunami campaign a success, which is the ever biggest practical effort in the world to this direction", he added.

On the occasion of World Environment Day to be observed on June 5, Saturday, "We will renew our commitment to plant maximum saplings and make all the citizens fully aware of the need and importance of trees," he said.

Malik Abid Hussain said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's thinking and vision on a serious and global issue like environmental pollution and global warming was a characteristic of a true and Islamic world leader.

He said, the hectic efforts being made by the government as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to prevent and gradually overcome this serious problem were the most unique and largest in the world.

He said, hosting "World Environment Day" in Pakistan would bring positive projections for the country providing an opportunity to highlight its commitment and achievement on a global scale to showcase its climate change and environmental protection activities.

He said that PHA Rawalpindi was working very hard, day and night to make these efforts 100% successful in its jurisdiction.

"In this regard, we are also working on raising public awareness, the scope of which should be extended to the entire country," he mentioned saying that to this end, every institution and the people need to transcend political affiliations and work in the spirit of pure goodness and welfare of the society.

Imran Khan was actively playing his role in ridding the international community of pollution and warming, he said and urged the world leaders and international community to come forward and play a role to support oppressed Kashmiri and Palestinian people.

"In this way, we can live a more beautiful life under peaceful coexistence by getting rid of environmental pollution and oppressive human attitudes," he concluded.