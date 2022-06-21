UrduPoint.com

PM's Food Subsidy Program To Provide Maximum Relief To People Of KP: MPA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2022 | 03:20 PM

PM's food subsidy program to provide maximum relief to people of KP: MPA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N leader and member provincial assembly (MPA), Ikhtiar Wali Khan here Tuesday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's targeted food subsidy program would provide maximum relief to the downtrodden and underprivileged people of Pakistan including Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Talking to APP, he said the government in line with directives of the Prime Minister was going to introduce a targeted subsidy on essential food items including wheat flour, sugar, edible oil, pulses and rice from July this year."The poor people are spending most of their hard-earned money on these food items in order to feed their families and the PM's historic package would be a big relief for them."Ikhtiar Wali said the Prime Minister during his visit to Shangla district had offered KP Government to provide discounted wheat flour to its people but it was not reciprocated well.

He said flour's stock had been enhanced in utility stores following increase of people in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

"Teachers and nurses of the Khyber Pakthunkhwa are protesting for fulfillment of their demands while Imran Khan had turned a deaf ear to solve their problems," the PMLN leader said expressing his hope that problems of price hike, inflation and devaluation of rupee would be addressed after restoration of IMF program. He said PMLN has accepted the government to save the country from bankruptcy. He said existing economic challenges could not be addressed overnight and time would be required to address it.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan IMF Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Provincial Assembly Oil Visit Price Shangla Money July Muslim From Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Sherry directs preemptive measures to cope with im ..

Sherry directs preemptive measures to cope with impact of monsoon rains

51 minutes ago
 ECP reserves verdict on PTI foreign funding case

ECP reserves verdict on PTI foreign funding case

59 minutes ago
 Lahore and Karachi may face urban flooding due to ..

Lahore and Karachi may face urban flooding due to heavy rainfall warns Climate C ..

59 minutes ago
 CM Hamza Shehbaz Sharif orders regulation of hotel ..

CM Hamza Shehbaz Sharif orders regulation of hotel rents in Murree

2 hours ago
 Pankaj Tripathi says Bollywood decides value of a ..

Pankaj Tripathi says Bollywood decides value of a person too quickly  

3 hours ago
 Rupee reaches Rs 212 in intra-day trading

Rupee reaches Rs 212 in intra-day trading

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.