ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :The Federal Government has issued a notification for the appointment of eight members of the National Industrial Relations Commission (NIRC), a gift from the Prime Minister to labourers on the occasion of International Labour Day.

Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development had presented a summary for the approval of the Federal Cabinet, said a statement issued on Monday.

The eight persons appointed as members of NIRC included retired civil servant Syed Noorul Hasnain, the retired district and sessions judges Abdul Qayyum, Sohail Akram, Muhammad Zubair Khan and Shabbir Hussain Awan.

Mohammad Sirajul islam Khan Advocate, Abdul Ghani Advocate and Manawar Hussain Turi Advocate are also among the appointed members of NIRC.

The Cabinet had approved the appointments to these vacant posts on the summary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

These posts were vacant for the past nine months and the commission has been established for settlement of industrial disputes.

The commission also registers workers' associations.

In protecting the rights of workers and improving their conditions NIRC is an attached department of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

NIRC is established under Section 53 of the Industrial Relations Commission (IRA).