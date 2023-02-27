PMS girls wearing Chinese traditional dresses celebrate Chinese culture

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Chinese New Year Festival 2023 was organized in Peshawar Model School (PMS) Girls-5 branch with the collaboration of China Window Peshawar, a Chinese information and Culture center.

A large number of students and teachers participated in the colourful Chinese event. The girls of the school were well received and decorated the ceremony by dressing up in Chinese clothes.

Addressing the ceremony, Director of China Window Naz Parvin said that it is commendable that Peshawar Model School and various educational institutions of Peshawar and the province have started learning the Chinese language, which will not only make it easier for the students to get jobs but also, in general, they will be able to converse as well.

Naz Parvin said that the CPEC project is a plan for the development and prosperity of Pakistan and the Chinese government has every possible desire to bring out the people of Pakistan from their difficulties and provide them with employment opportunities.

She hoped that in the next few years, China will leave the United States behind and become the first big economic power in the world. On this occasion, the founder of Ranra Welfare Foundation Mehwish Ali Khan said that it was good to celebrate the Chinese New Year at Peshawar Model School.

In this regard, China Window is playing a very important role and our children should be aware because China is our neighbouring country and a trusted friend of Pakistan and we should know about its festivals.

Earlier, the school girls wore Chinese clothes to reflect the culture of China. It seemed that instead of Peshawar, the Chinese girls were presenting a glimpse of their culture. The audience applauded the students for their brilliant performance.