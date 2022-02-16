QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agane has said that it is an honor for all of us that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Green Pakistan campaign and environment friendly efforts are receiving great international acclaim. There is an urgent need to take immediate and timely concrete steps at the national and international levels to protect the natural environment, forests and wildlife.

He expressed these views during a meeting with World Wildlife Senior Director Rabb Nawaz and Regional Head Tayyar Rasheed at Governor House on Wednesday. Governor said that Global warming is actually a global warning for human beings around the world.

Birds, animals and trees are the beauty of nature therefore it is the duty of every conscious person to make conscious efforts to maintain the color and beauty of nature.

"At the grassroots level, the private sector and its volunteers are working tirelessly for the protection of forests and wildlife which should be encouraged, he further said. Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha urged the World Wildlife Organization to set aside a place for the protection of birds like Markhor, ibex and especially our national bird square.