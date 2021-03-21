UrduPoint.com
PM's Infected With COVID-19 Before Vaccination: Asad Umar

Sun 21st March 2021

Minister for Planning,Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Saturday clarified that Prime Minister Imran Khan had been infected with Covid-19 before vaccination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning,Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Saturday clarified that Prime Minister Imran Khan had been infected with Covid-19 before vaccination.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the symptoms take a few days before manifesting.

Dispelling the rumours about the efficacy of vaccination, the minister said the people should get themselves vaccinated against the virus.

He stressed that people must to adopt all Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus to protect themselves from the deadly virus, adding third wave of coronavirus was too lethal as compared to previous.

He said the UK strain was already known to transmit more easily and spreads faster as compared to the original strain.

