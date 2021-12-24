UrduPoint.com

PM's Initiatives For Highlighting Holy Prophet's Sanctity Issue Must Be Acknowledged: Fawad

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 09:18 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday asked JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman to acknowledge Prime Minister Imran Khan's initiatives that helped raise the case of Holy Prophet's (PBUH) sanctity before the entire world in an effective way

"We will also need to express our sincere gratitude to the leader of Muslim Ummah who has raised the case of Holy Prophet's (PBUH) sanctity before the whole world and as a result of these efforts of Imran Khan, world leaders like Vladimir Putin are giving clear opinion on the issue," he tweeted on his social media account.

Fawad was responding to a tweet of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Cheif Fazlur Rehman who paid tribute to the Russian President for delinking freedom of expression with blasphemy.

It is pertinent to mention that it is Prime Minister Imran Khan who presented the case of entire Ummah against Islamophobia before the whole world.

Rehmat-lil-Alameen Authority has also been formed in the country. Besides, steps are also being taken to protect sanctity of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

