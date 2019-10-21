People from all walks of life including politicians, economists and civil society here Monday highly lauded the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme and termed it a landmark initiative for socioeconomic empowerment of thousands of youth

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :People from all walks of life including politicians, economists and civil society here Monday highly lauded the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme and termed it a landmark initiative for socioeconomic empowerment of thousands of youth.

Syed Ishtiaq Urmar, Provincial Minister for Environment and Forests told APP that Prime Minister Imran Khan has won hearts and minds of hundreds of thousands of youth of Pakistan after launching the first phase of "Kamyab Jawan Programme" that would help provide technical and financial support to thousands of youth.

He said majority of the country's population was comprised of youth and allocation of Rs100 billion for youth loans under this programme would help provide dignified jobs to thousands of youth and graduate and postgraduates.

The minister said the government accorded highest priorities for socioeconomic empowerment of women and that is why allocated Rs25 billion out of the total amount for women to help them on financial front. He said around one million youth would be directly benefited from this landmark programme of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said interest-free loans up to Rs100,000 would be provided to youth while loans in two other categories would be concessionary loans.

The minister said political stability was imperative for sustained progress and development in the country.

He said unfortunately, the rejected politicians were again gathering against PTI to create political instability and deprive people's of development.

He said the government would fulfill its constitutional obligation and law would take its own course if writ of the government was challenged by the protestors.

Information Officer (Retd) Misal Khan has also appreciated Kamyab Jawan Programme and termed it a significant step forward to arrest unemployment and poverty in the country.

He appreciated allocation of Rs10 billion for teaching skills of around 100,000 young people and establishment of 100 laboratories for distance learning in the country.

He said demands' gap between educational institutes and industries were major cause of unemployment and this problem would be addressed under Kamyab Jawan Programme that would arrange internship to 25,000 young people and graduates in industries and as per market demands.

Senior economist Sumbul Riaz, tribal elder Asghar Afridi, academician Pir Muhammad, former Nazim Bahadar Khan and others have also welcomed launching of Kamyab Jawan Programme and termed it a positive development that would enhance technical skills and expertise of thousands of youth and graduate students required for professional life. They expressed the hope that beneficiaries would utilize the amount in right jobs and play constructive role in the country's development.