ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Rimsha islam, a girl from Haripur, got an online job after completing her six-month training course in web designing, graphics and application development under the Skill for All (Hunarmand Pakistan) of the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP).

"Two companies offered me different jobs within a week of completion of my training course and now I have been earning handsome amount of money by working from home for a private company," said Rimsha in a documentary shared by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on a social media networking site.

The SAPM posted the documentary of Rimsha on Sunday on his twitter handle and congratulated her for getting an online job, saying she had set an example for other young people.

He said massive investment in skill development of the youth had started paying dividends as more than 170,000 completed their courses in high-tech trades from public and private universities under the 'Skill Scholarship' programme.

Usman Dar said the government had disbursed an amount of Rs 10 billion among the youth under the 'Skill Scholarship' programme. Young people were getting trainings in the high-tech courses of their choice under the technical and vocational institutes, he added.

He said that billions of rupees had been allocated for the youth as the government was striving to extend all-possible technical and financial assistance to them in line with the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, said a statement issued here.

The SAPM urged young people to reap benefits of 'Skill Scholarship' programme, aimed at creating job opportunities for the youth in the local and international market.