PM's Kamyab Jawan Programme Launched For Youth Uplift

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 02:16 PM

Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP) has launched 'PM's Kamyab Jawan Programme' for the socio-economic development of youth for having their productive role in the progress of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP) has launched 'PM's Kamyab Jawan Programme' for the socio-economic development of youth for having their productive role in the progress of the country.

According to an official under the programme a vast array of projects and initiatives would be taken in education, skill training, entrepreneurship, and civic engagement for country's youth.

These initiatives will focus on '3Es' that included education, employment and engagement while implementing six flagship programmes.

He said under six flagship programme, first will be 'Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme' and under this scheme, subsidized business loans will be provided to the potential young entrepreneurs for the promotion of SME sector in the country.

He added second progamme will be 'Skill for All Programme', under which, technical and vocational training will be imparted to 150,000 youth both in conventional and high-end technological trades, he said.

He said that third initiative under the Kamyab Jawan Programme will be 'Startup Pakistan Programme' and under this programme, potential young entrepreneurs will be trained and mentored to conceive, incubate, and mature their business plans through access to digital incubation platform.

He said that the fourth will be 'Green Youth Movement (GYM)' under which small grants will be provided to Pakistani youth to bring economic innovative solutions to tackle environmental and climate crises, he stated.

The official said that fifth would be 'Internship Programme', under which an effective internship programme both for the undergraduate and post-graduate students would be facilitated with the active participation of private sector.

He said that the sixth would be 'Jawan Markaz', a one-stop solution for youth-related issues at grassroots level and it would not only provide access to sports and other youth engagement activities but would also provide them with career counseling, mentor-ship and access to host of digital services.

