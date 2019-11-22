(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ):All financial interventions of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government (KP) for the socio-economic welfare of people, like Insaaf Rozgar Scheme, would be connected with the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme to ensure a well-coordinated response for the development of youth in the country.

It was decided in a meeting chaired by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar along with Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Reform Asad Umer.

The meeting was held to review the implementation of Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES), a flagship initiative of Government under the umbrella of Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme.

It was also agreed that all financial projects of KP government would be implemented through Kamyab Jawan web portal platform. Moreover, disbursement of business loans to the potential entrepreneurs by Bank of Khyber (BoK) under Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) of Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme would be expedited for the creation of employment opportunities for youth.

Usman Dar appreciated the commitment and efforts of KP government and BoK for the socio-economic uplift of youth in the province.

KP Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra and Acting President of BoK attended the meeting.