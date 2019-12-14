UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM's Kamyab Jawan Programme To Ensure Socio-economic Uplift Of KP Youth

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 01:19 PM

PM's Kamyab Jawan Programme to ensure socio-economic uplift of KP youth

All financial interventions of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government (KP) for the socio-economic welfare of people, like Insaaf Rozgar Scheme, would be connected with the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme to ensure a well-coordinated response for the development of youth in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ):All financial interventions of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government (KP) for the socio-economic welfare of people, like Insaaf Rozgar Scheme, would be connected with the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme to ensure a well-coordinated response for the development of youth in the country.

It was decided in a meeting chaired by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar along with Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Asad Umer.

The meeting was held to review the implementation of Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES), a flagship initiative of Government under the umbrella of Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme.

It was also agreed that all financial projects of KP government would be implemented through Kamyab Jawan web portal platform. Moreover, disbursement of business loans to the potential entrepreneurs by Bank of Khyber (BoK) under Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) of Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme would be expedited for the creation of employment opportunities for youth.

Usman Dar appreciated the commitment and efforts of KP government and BoK for the socio-economic uplift of youth in the province.

KP Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra and Acting President of BoK attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Bank Of Khyber All Government Employment

Recent Stories

Lawyers visit PIC with flowers to express good-wil ..

14 minutes ago

“No criminality in  £190 million deal,” Govt ..

28 minutes ago

UK May Refuse to Extradite Wikileaks Founder to US ..

3 minutes ago

Kamyab Jawan Programme accommodates minority's you ..

3 minutes ago

Australia take huge lead against New Zealand in fi ..

3 minutes ago

Paceman Thakur replaces Kumar in India ODI squad

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.