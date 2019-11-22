UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM's Kamyab Jawan Programme To Join Hands With Govt Of KP To Uplift Youth

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 11:48 PM

PM's Kamyab Jawan Programme to join Hands with Govt of KP to uplift youth

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Muhammad Usman Dar along with Minister for Planning, Development and Reform, on Friday chaired a review meeting on the implementation of Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Muhammad Usman Dar along with Minister for Planning, Development and Reform, on Friday chaired a review meeting on the implementation of Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa ,Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra, and Acting President Bank of Khyber.

It was agreed that all financial interventions of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the socio-economic welfare of people, like Insaaf Rozgar Scheme, will be connected with PM's Kamyab Jawan Programme to ensure a well-coordinated response for the development of youth in the country.

Therefore, all financial projects of KP Government will be implemented through Kamjab Jawan web portal platform. Moreover, disbursement of business loans to the potential entrepreneurs by Bank of Khyber under Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) of Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme, will be expedited for the creation of employment opportunities for youth in the province.

Muhammad Usman Dar appreciated the commitment and efforts of Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Bank of Khyber for the socio-economic uplift of youth in the province.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Bank Of Khyber All Government Employment

Recent Stories

Half of Russians Feel National Economic Situation ..

11 minutes ago

Managers of 4 hotels booked in Faisalabad

11 minutes ago

Iraqi Kurdistan Not Considering Closing Border Wit ..

11 minutes ago

History remebers those who serve humanity: Govern ..

11 minutes ago

Lahore Police held flag march

11 minutes ago

Iraqi Kurdistan Estimates Up to 20,000 IS Fighters ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.