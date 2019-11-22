(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Muhammad Usman Dar along with Minister for Planning, Development and Reform, on Friday chaired a review meeting on the implementation of Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa ,Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra, and Acting President Bank of Khyber.

It was agreed that all financial interventions of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the socio-economic welfare of people, like Insaaf Rozgar Scheme, will be connected with PM's Kamyab Jawan Programme to ensure a well-coordinated response for the development of youth in the country.

Therefore, all financial projects of KP Government will be implemented through Kamjab Jawan web portal platform. Moreover, disbursement of business loans to the potential entrepreneurs by Bank of Khyber under Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) of Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme, will be expedited for the creation of employment opportunities for youth in the province.

Muhammad Usman Dar appreciated the commitment and efforts of Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Bank of Khyber for the socio-economic uplift of youth in the province.