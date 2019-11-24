UrduPoint.com
PM's Kamyab Jawan Programme To Join Hands With UNICEF-GenU

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP) would collobrate with UNICEF Pakistan to explore avenues of cooperation between Prime Minister's Kmyab Jawan Programme and UNICEF-Generation Unlimited (GenU).

According to an official source, GenU will bring together public and private partners and young people to identify and scale solutions, to unlock investments and empower all young people to play a positive role in their societies.

She said that program would focus on adolescent girls and boys, young men and women and all young people, especially those in the greatest danger of being left behind, girls, the poor, young people with disabilities, young people on the move, and young people affected by conflict and natural disasters".

"Kamyab Jawan Programme and UNICEF vowed to foster partnerships in the field of skills development and employment for the development of youth in Pakistan.she stated.

She said that the two sides will be working on the need for introducing life skills at a younger age so that a stronger human capital could be prepared.

