PM's Kamyab Jawan Programme To Launch Youth Card For Economic Empowerment Of Youth

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 02:30 PM

PM's Kamyab Jawan Programme to launch youth card for economic empowerment of youth

State bank of Pakistan (SBP) and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) would devise a feasible strategy to roll out Kamyab Jawan Programme at the earliest for financial inclusion and economic empowerment of youth in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ):State bank of Pakistan (SBP) and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) would devise a feasible strategy to roll out Kamyab Jawan Programme at the earliest for financial inclusion and economic empowerment of youth in the country.

Muhammad Usman Dar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs along with Asad Umer, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform informed this while chairing a meeting to review arrangements of launching Kamyab Jawan Youth Card.

Youth Card is a revolutionary idea of the government, under which financial incentives and concessions would be offered to the youth for buying books, railway and air travel tickets and other civic facilities on subsidized rates, said a newsrelease issued here.

The meeting was attended by the senior officials of State bank of Pakistan (SBP) and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

