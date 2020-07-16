UrduPoint.com
PM's Kamyab Jawan Scheme Is A Good Programme To Provide Youth With Jobs: Shahzad Qureshi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 02:48 PM

PM's Kamyab Jawan scheme is a good programme to provide youth with jobs: Shahzad Qureshi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA-Sindh Shahzad Qureshi on Thursday while felicitating the Prime Minister Imran Khan at the outset of 2nd phase of the PM's Kamyab Jawan Scheme, said that the scheme was a good step to provide opportunities of jobs to the youth of the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA-Sindh Shahzad Qureshi on Thursday while felicitating the Prime Minister Imran Khan at the outset of 2nd phase of the PM's Kamyab Jawan Scheme, said that the scheme was a good step to provide opportunities of jobs to the youth of the country.

The MPA said that a big number of the youth would be benefited from the programme, according to a communique here.

Shahzad said that the Prime Minister was on the path of eradicating poverty from the country.

He said that a country succeeded when the youth of that country were empowered and strong.

He further said that former government in the country introduced a culture of no-merit.

Shahzad said that the PTI-led government through Ahsas-Cash and Ahsas-Langar programmeswas trying to eradicate poverty and making efforts to provide poors with shelter throughNaya Pakistan Housing Scheme.

