KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA-Sindh Shahzad Qureshi on Thursday while felicitating the Prime Minister Imran Khan at the outset of 2nd phase of the PM's Kamyab Jawan Scheme, said that the scheme was a good step to provide opportunities of jobs to the youth of the country.

The MPA said that a big number of the youth would be benefited from the programme, according to a communique here.

Shahzad said that the Prime Minister was on the path of eradicating poverty from the country.

He said that a country succeeded when the youth of that country were empowered and strong.

He further said that former government in the country introduced a culture of no-merit.

Shahzad said that the PTI-led government through Ahsas-Cash and Ahsas-Langar programmeswas trying to eradicate poverty and making efforts to provide poors with shelter throughNaya Pakistan Housing Scheme.