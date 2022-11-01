UrduPoint.com

PM's Kisan (farmers) Package Widely Hailed In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :The Prime Minister's Kisan (farmers) package has been widely welcomed by all segments of the society including farmers, agriculturists, wheat and rice growers in Khyber Pakthunkhwa including merged tribal districts, and termed it historic.

PML-N KP spokesman and Member National Assembly, Ikhtiar Wali Khan said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had won the hearts and minds of hundreds of thousands of farmers, agriculturists, wheat and rice growers by announcing a historic Kisan package.

Talking to APP, he said under the landmark package, Rs1,800 billion in agriculture loans would be provided to farmers and agriculture growers besides Rs 30 billion in subsidies on urea fertilizers.

Ikhtiar Wali said besides the reduction of the price of Rs 2500 per bag of the DAP urea and waiving of import duty on use tractors, he said that Rs 5 billion interest-free loans were announced for the landless peasants/farmers and provision of 1.2 million bags of wheat seeds for farmers of the flood affected areas, sparking widespread jubilation among farmers community of KP.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was working day and night for the development and progress of the country and the resolution of the problems of farmers.

On the other hand, he said former Prime Minister Imran Niazi was wasting his energies in the aimless long march to save face after his corrupt practices were exposed by the Election Commission of Pakistan in the Tosha Khana case.

Ikhtiar Wali said PTI Chairman was now eying on KP after the people of Punjab had rejected his long march, adding Imran's demand for early election was irrational and rejected by almost all political leaders of the country.

Fazal e Rabbi, a progressive farmer of Pabbi tehsil of Nowshera district told APP that provision of interest-free loans to convert 0.3 million tube wells on solar energy and Rs50 billion loans on easy terms and conditions for the youth besides a 15 percent reduction on duty parts of tractors would bring agriculture revolution in the country.

He said the PM's historic Kisan package would provide much-needed relief to hundreds of thousands of flood-affected farmers of KP.

Sahibzada Hamza, district Nowshera PML-N KP President said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif deserved full credit and appreciation by announcing the landmark package for farmers and agriculture growers, adding it would immensely help the timely cultivation of wheat and rice in the country.

He said the provision of inexpensive gas supply to urea manufacturing companies and fixation of Rs 13 per unit of electricity cost would make a positive impact on agriculture production especially of wheat, rice, and other crops in Pakistan.

