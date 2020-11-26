Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Wednesday appreciated the landmark decision of the Prime Minister against land grabbers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Wednesday appreciated the landmark decision of the Prime Minister against land grabbers.

The ruling party was going to move against land mafia for providing relief to victim's family, he stated while talking to a private television channel program.

There had been complaints of the Overseas Pakistanis who invested in real estate business but due to weak system, they were facing immense trouble in retrieving occupied lands from mafia, he stated.

He invited the Opposition to come forward for strengthening the system through legislation. He said it was unfortunate that political parties including Pakistan Muslim League-N, were engaged in organizing public meetings.

He further stated that Opposition parties should support the ruling party for legislation so that public grievances could be addressed in a proper manner.

Voicing serious concerns over the negative attitude of the Opposition in the parliament, he said the political parties including Pakistan Peoples Party and PML-N, were not paying attention to the public issues.

The representatives of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), were working to grab powers from the ruling party, he added. The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government could not ignore public health issues, amid COVID-19, pandemic, he said adding that no one would be allowed to hold public gatherings in the present situation.