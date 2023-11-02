Open Menu

PM's Laptop Scheme Benefits 2500 Students In AJK

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2023 | 04:10 PM

PM's Laptop Scheme benefits 2500 students in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK), in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, celebrated a significant laptop distribution event at the King Abdullah Campus of UAJK on Thursday.

This event marked the distribution of high-quality laptops to 787 accomplished students pursuing various degree programs.

The initiative is part of the Prime Minister of Pakistan's Youth Laptop Scheme, which aims to promote academic excellence and enhance access to modern educational resources.

As part of this program, over 2500 laptops are being allocated across five government-sector universities in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

These universities include the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the University of Poonch, Mirpur University of Science and Technology, the University of Kotli, and Women University Bagh.

The laptops are bestowed upon students who have demonstrated exceptional academic performance in BS, MPhil, and Ph.D. programs.

During the ceremony, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, Deputy Director/Focal Person for Prime Minister Pakistan Youth Laptop Scheme Syed Qaim Ali Shah from the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, and other esteemed guests presented laptops to the deserving students.

The event was attended by a substantial number of deans, department heads, principal officers, faculty members, and students from the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi extended his congratulations to the meritorious students who received laptops.

He emphasized that the laptops would grant students access to contemporary educational resources and facilitate internet-based research, enabling them to connect with universities and higher education institutions worldwide.

Prof. Dr. Abbasi also acknowledged the university's highly educated faculty and its modern facilities, underscoring the institution's dedication to advancing education and research.

The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir is renowned for its commitment to education and research and boasts a significant number of faculty members holding prestigious Ph.D. degrees from institutions worldwide, establishing it as a leading institution in the country.

Syed Qaim Ali Shah, the HEC representative highlighted the importance of the Prime Minister's Youth Laptop Scheme.

He revealed that 652,000 students from universities across Pakistan applied for laptops under the scheme. Out of these, 2500 students from five universities in Azad Kashmir were chosen based on their academic excellence and merit. These laptops are being distributed transparently to deserving students, ensuring they have the necessary tools to excel in their educational and research pursuits.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Qaim Ali Shah Technology Education Mirpur Kotli Bagh Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women HEC Event From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

The 16Th Meeting Of The Foreign Ministers Of The C ..

The 16Th Meeting Of The Foreign Ministers Of The Central Asia-republic Of Korea ..

12 minutes ago
 Healthcare drives global collaboration as 3 specia ..

Healthcare drives global collaboration as 3 specialised events conclude in Dubai

15 minutes ago
 Top Content Creators in Pakistan Share Their Delig ..

Top Content Creators in Pakistan Share Their Delightful Experience with vivo V29 ..

15 minutes ago
 President of Seychelles witnesses launch of Execut ..

President of Seychelles witnesses launch of Executive Leadership Program in coop ..

29 minutes ago
 Al Ansari Financial Services approves AED 300 mill ..

Al Ansari Financial Services approves AED 300 million interim cash dividend

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan-US relations are in Pakistan's interest. ..

Pakistan-US relations are in Pakistan's interest. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

33 minutes ago
PITB organises session on 'Mastering the Power of ..

PITB organises session on 'Mastering the Power of Positive Thinking'

36 minutes ago
 Fujairah plans to attract half million visitors to ..

Fujairah plans to attract half million visitors to historic archaeological sites

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi University hosts symposium to advance ed ..

Abu Dhabi University hosts symposium to advance education through innovation and ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Flag a symbol of our dignity and pride: Sultan ..

UAE Flag a symbol of our dignity and pride: Sultan bin Tahnoon

1 hour ago
 UAE Flag Day embodies values of unity and solidari ..

UAE Flag Day embodies values of unity and solidarity: Ajman Ruler

1 hour ago
 Caretaker PM to participate in ECO Summit in Uzbek ..

Caretaker PM to participate in ECO Summit in Uzbekistan, starting on Wednesday: ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan