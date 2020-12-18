PM’s legal team says Senate elections can’t be stopped even if opposition members resign

(@fidahassanain)

The legal team says Senate elections will be held in rest of the three provinces if Sindh assembly is dissolved. ECP has also made it clear that elections will not be held early as said by the Prime Minister Imran Khan two days ago.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 18th, 2020) The legal team of Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Senate elections would not be stopped even if opposition members opted to resign from the provincial assemblies, the sources said Friday.

The sources said that the legal team believed that the government candidates would win all the seats in the provincial assemblies if the opposition resigned,

They said that the prime minister recently consulted his legal team over the upcoming Senate elections which the PTI was considering to hold in February instead of March 2021.

“Elections cannot be stopped if a member does not go to polls or resigns,” said the sources while quoting the legal team of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“If Sindh Assembly is dissolved even then Senate elections will be held in all other three provinces except Sindh,” they further said.

“The electoral college of the rest of the three provinces will remain intact even if the sindh Assembly is dissolved,” they stated.

The PTI government had decided earlier to hold Senate elections in February instead of March.

However, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has made it clear today that Senate elections will be held on time and not before or late from the scheduled time.

The ECP ruled the possibility of early Senate elections.

The sources said that the elections would be held on time without any delay or decision to hold early elections.

“The elections will be held on time in accordance with the law,” the sources said.

On March 11, half of the senators will retire and the elections of the chairman and deputy chairman will be conducted on March 12 and their oath will be held on the same day.

The ECP will hold Senate elections in 30 days and it could not hold the polls before the time. The ECP, however, has the right to hold Senate elections between Feb 1 to March 11.