UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM’s Legal Team Says Senate Elections Can’t Be Stopped Even If Opposition Members Resign

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 01:34 PM

PM’s legal team says Senate elections can’t be stopped even if opposition members resign

The legal team says Senate elections will be held in rest of the three provinces if Sindh assembly is dissolved. ECP has also made it clear that elections will not be held early as said by the Prime Minister Imran Khan two days ago.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 18th, 2020) The legal team of Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Senate elections would not be stopped even if opposition members opted to resign from the provincial assemblies, the sources said Friday.

The sources said that the legal team believed that the government candidates would win all the seats in the provincial assemblies if the opposition resigned,

They said that the prime minister recently consulted his legal team over the upcoming Senate elections which the PTI was considering to hold in February instead of March 2021.

“Elections cannot be stopped if a member does not go to polls or resigns,” said the sources while quoting the legal team of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“If Sindh Assembly is dissolved even then Senate elections will be held in all other three provinces except Sindh,” they further said.

“The electoral college of the rest of the three provinces will remain intact even if the sindh Assembly is dissolved,” they stated.

The PTI government had decided earlier to hold Senate elections in February instead of March.

However, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has made it clear today that Senate elections will be held on time and not before or late from the scheduled time.

The ECP ruled the possibility of early Senate elections.

The sources said that the elections would be held on time without any delay or decision to hold early elections.

“The elections will be held on time in accordance with the law,” the sources said.

On March 11, half of the senators will retire and the elections of the chairman and deputy chairman will be conducted on March 12 and their oath will be held on the same day.

The ECP will hold Senate elections in 30 days and it could not hold the polls before the time. The ECP, however, has the right to hold Senate elections between Feb 1 to March 11.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan Same February March All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Vivo and ZEISS Enter Global Partnership for Mobile ..

3 minutes ago

Seven outlaws arrested in sargodha

11 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Chairman of the U.S. Jo ..

21 minutes ago

KPT pilot commended by IMO for exceptional display ..

12 minutes ago

Armenia's Pashinyan to Miss CIS Leaders Summit Due ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistan, UAE agree to enhance bilateral ties

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.