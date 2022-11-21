UrduPoint.com

PM's Letter For Appointment Of New COAS Communicated To GHQ: Defense Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2022 | 11:37 PM

Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday informed the National Assembly that the Prime Minister's letter for the appointment of new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) has been communicated to the General Headquarters (GHQ) by the defense ministry

The process of appointment of new COAS will be completed in a couple of days, said the defense minister adding that after the new appointment the chaos will be subsided.

He requested the media to maintain the sanctity of the constitutional procedure of the appointment of the new army chief adding that the government will deal with PTI chief Imran Khan at the completion of the process.

Khawaja Asif said Imran Khan's political tactics to come back in power are damaging the unity of the country and the nation along with the respect and sanctity of the institutions that supported him for four years unconditionally.

The institution after 75 years announced the univocal neutrality and returning to its constitutional role but Imran Khan is mocking or taunting the institute for its decision, said the minister.

He said Imran Khan should be ashamed that he failed to deliver despite the unconditional support of the institution, instead of attacking on them.

The 70 years record of "Tosha Khana" is available many rulers bought gifts from "Tosha Khana" but Imran Khan is the first one who sold gifts in the market to make money, he added.

"I am surprised to think about the morals and standards of Imran Khan's followers" said the minister adding that Imran Khan was caught red-handed.

He said Imran Khan blamed the United States of America (USA) for the vote of no-confidence against him but after a few months, he exonerated the USA from the blame.

Secondly, he blamed the Army, Intelligence agencies and establishment for supporting the opposition in a vote of no confidence motion against him but now he also exonerated them which is a blessing that he admitted his ouster by the parliamentarians in a constitutional way.

"Imran Khan had been inviting Army to take control of the country through martial law, but they refused," said the minister.

He said the establishment took over the country four times in the past and directly ruled for thirty-seven years out of which Ayub Khan ruled for eleven years, Yahya Khan ruled for three years, General Zia ruled for eleven years and General Musharraf ruled for nine years but now the institute has decided to be neutral and play their apolitical role in accordance with the Constitution.

"Let's support them and give them an opportunity to fulfill their pledge and perform their constitutional role," said the minister.

He requested media to refrain from creating unnecessary hype on the appointment of new COAS adding that "It is a routine matter which takes place every three years or in some cases delayed".

"Let's hope and pray that we cross this threshold in the next two-to-three days," said the minister adding that all predictions in media are wrong and baseless.

