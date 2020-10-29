UrduPoint.com
PM's Letter Represents Feelings Of Muslims: Shibli

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 08:47 PM

PM's letter represents feelings of Muslims: Shibli

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said the letter of Prime Minister Imran Khan to heads of Islamic countries represented the feelings and sentiments of Muslims all over the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said the letter of Prime Minister Imran Khan to heads of Islamic countries represented the feelings and sentiments of Muslims all over the world.

The minister, in a tweet, said it was unfortunate that different Western countries were encouraging different measures against islam and committing blasphemy against Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Those claiming to be civilized and flag-bearers of human rights should also respect sentiments of the Muslims, he added.

