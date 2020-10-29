(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said the letter of Prime Minister Imran Khan to heads of Islamic countries represented the feelings and sentiments of Muslims all over the world.

The minister, in a tweet, said it was unfortunate that different Western countries were encouraging different measures against islam and committing blasphemy against Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Those claiming to be civilized and flag-bearers of human rights should also respect sentiments of the Muslims, he added.