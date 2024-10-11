LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) SAARC Chambers of Commerce and Industry former president Iftikhar Ali Malik commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his bold decision to terminate contracts with five independent power producers (IPPs), aimed at alleviating the financial burden of high tariffs on struggling citizens.

In a press statement issued here on Friday, he said it would provide Rs 60 billion relief and save Rs 411 billion in national kitty. He stressed the importance of continuing to pursue policies that prioritize the welfare of people and ensure affordable energy prices, which are critical for economic stability and growth.