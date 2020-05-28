PM’s nephew Hassan Niazi criticizes police for lodging weak FIR against Malik Riaz’s daughters

(@fidahassanain)

Uzma Khan is trending top consecutively on the second day of the incident where the Twitteratis are making interesting comments on the issue including life-style of Usman Malik, his connection with the actress and entry of Malik Riaz’s daughters.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 28th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan’s nephew Hassan Niazi who is backing known actress Uzma Khan has said that police registered weak against Malik Riaz’s daughters here on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Hassan Niazi who is a lawyer by profession said that the case registered against Amina Usman, Pasheena and Amber Malik, the daughters of Malik Riaz, was weak.

He wrote: “Terrible. SP @FurqanBilal039 and @DIGOpsLahore registering the weakest FIRs ever. I’m so disappointed in this system. Punjab Police whole world saw guards barging in with weapons and threatening the orphans. How are u thinking of letting the daughter of malik riaz go so easy :(,”.

Earlier, Uzma Khan reached Defense C Police station and expressed serious concerns over the lethargic attitude of police officials.

She tweeted: “ We are @ phase6 defence police station Police is not registring the FIR dspite so many video evidence thy hv no even summond the othr party as thy think family of malik riaz is above the law @CcpoLahore @DIGOpsLahore @OfficialDPRPP.

Later, the police registered FIR on her complaint and nominated Amina Usman, Amber Malik and Pashena Malik over charges of trespassing the house of actress Uzman Khan, abusing and torture her and her sister Huma Khan and making serious allegations of extra-marital relations with Usman Malik—the son-in-law of Riaz Malik.

The videos of torture went viral on social media including Twitter and Facebook while some private pictures and videos of the actress also went viral on Whatsapp.

On other hand, UzmanKhan is still going as top trend on Twitter, triggering serious questions about way of life of the actress, Malik Riaz’s son-in-law Usman Malik and the anger of Malik’s daughters including Amina Usman, Amber and Pasheena.

Some people are blaming Malik’s daughters, others are pointing fingers at Usman Malik and many others are coming hard upon the actress Uzma Khan and her sister Human khan.