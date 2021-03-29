ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday hoped that new economic team of Prime Minister would take all possible measures to provide relief to common man.

In an interview with private television channels, he said Hafeez Sheikh who was appointed to look into the affairs of finance of the country has been restricted to do work relating to finance.

He said that Hammad Azhar would strengthen the Prime Minister's economic team and address the issues of inflation being faced by the people of Pakistan.

In reply to a question about hike in prices of essential items, Shibli Faraz said the Prime Minister was not satisfied with the performance of old economic team.

He expressed the hope that Hamad Azhar would achieve success in tracking down the inflation so that poor masses could enjoy relief in near future.